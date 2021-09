FLORENCE (WBTW) – Our latest Blitz Pee Dee player of the week hails from West Florence High School. Congratulations goes out to Knights senior running back Terry McKithen. He ran for 260 yards and scored 5 touchdowns in their 41-20 win over West Brunswick last Friday night. West is currently 3-0 and ranked 8th in the state in Class 4A.

Touchdown Terry and his Knights begin Region 6-4A play with a match-up on the road at Wilson on Friday at 7:30pm.