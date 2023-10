FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — West Florence junior wide receiver Terry Lowery is our Pee Dee Blitz player of the week for week 7! Lowery totaled 245 yards and 2 touchdowns to help the Knights win their first region game 40-30 over North Myrtle Beach.

Lowery and the rest of the Knights will travel to Wilson on Friday night at 7:30pm.