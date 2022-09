WILSON, S.C. (WBTW) – For the first time, in two years Wilson (2-0) has a player of the week.

Quarterback Tremel Echols was named the Blitz Pee Dee Player of the Week.

The transfer from Timmonsville totaled 360 yards, with 8 touchdowns, 6 through the air and then 2 on the ground.

The Tigers travel to play Dillon (1-0) on Friday night, at 7:30pm.