FLORENCE (WBTW) – Wilson junior quarterback Zayshaun Rice accounted for 268 total yards of offense and 4 touchdowns helping the Tigers earn a 55 to 15 regional victory over Darlington in Week 6. Rice has helped the Tigers to a 6-0 start and they rank 5th in the latest SCHSL 4A state poll.

Wilson will square off with North Myrtle Beach on Friday at 7:30pm. That serves as our Blitz Game of the Week for week 7.