Blitz Picks – Week 1

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Chris Parks and Derek Kopp make their Week 1 Blitz Picks for 5 different games. Both guys struggled in Week 0 with Chris getting just 2 of the 5 right. Derek went 0 for 5 which may be a Blitz first!



Chris Parks (2-3):

Cheraw over Marlboro County

Aynor over Waccamaw

Hartsville over South Florence

Green Sea Floyds over Hannah-Pamplico

Andrews over Hemingway

Derek Kopp (0-5):

Marlboro County over Cheraw

Aynor over Waccamaw

Hartsville over South Florence

Green Sea Floyds

Andrews over Hemingway