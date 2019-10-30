Blitz Picks – Week 10

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Chris and Derek make their final picks for the 2019 regular season and week 10 of the high school football season. Chris has a 6 game lead on Derek and will win the 2019 edition of the picks. Derek was the champ in comeback fashion in 2018. Below are their selections for the 5 games they picked.

Chris Parks (33-12)

  1. West Florence over South Florence
  2. Hannah-Pamplico over Andrews
  3. Lake City over Aynor
  4. Mullins over Latta
  5. Carolina Academy over Pee Dee Academy

Derek Kopp:

  1. West Florence over South Florence
  2. Andrews over Hannah-Pamplico
  3. Aynor over Lake City
  4. Mullins over Latta
  5. Pee Dee Academy over Carolina Academy

