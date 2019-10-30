Blitz Picks – Week 10

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Chris and Derek make their final picks for the 2019 regular season and week 10 of the high school football season. Chris has a 6 game lead on Derek and will win the 2019 edition of the picks. Derek was the champ in comeback fashion in 2018. Below are their selections for the 5 games they picked.
Chris Parks (33-12)
- West Florence over South Florence
- Hannah-Pamplico over Andrews
- Lake City over Aynor
- Mullins over Latta
- Carolina Academy over Pee Dee Academy
Derek Kopp:
- West Florence over South Florence
- Andrews over Hannah-Pamplico
- Aynor over Lake City
- Mullins over Latta
- Pee Dee Academy over Carolina Academy