Blitz Picks – Week 2 of the SCHSL season

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Chris Parks and Candace Martino make their Blitz Picks for week 2 of the SCHSL high school football season. Both got off to shaky starts to the 7 week season and will try and rebound with their 5 picks for Friday night.
Chris Parks (2-3)
- St. James over Socastee
- Carolina Forest over Conway
- Dillon over Aynor
- Mullins over Andrews
- Loris over Waccamaw
Candace Martino (2-3)
- St. James over Socastee
- Carolina Forest over Conway
- Dillon over Aynor
- Mullins over Andrews
- Waccamaw over Loris