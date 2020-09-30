Blitz Picks – Week 2 of the SCHSL season

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Chris Parks and Candace Martino make their Blitz Picks for week 2 of the SCHSL high school football season. Both got off to shaky starts to the 7 week season and will try and rebound with their 5 picks for Friday night.

Chris Parks (2-3)

  1. St. James over Socastee
  2. Carolina Forest over Conway
  3. Dillon over Aynor
  4. Mullins over Andrews
  5. Loris over Waccamaw

Candace Martino (2-3)

  1. St. James over Socastee
  2. Carolina Forest over Conway
  3. Dillon over Aynor
  4. Mullins over Andrews
  5. Waccamaw over Loris

