Blitz Picks – Week 3 of the SCHSL season

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Week 3 of the SCHSL high school football season is just 2 days away. Candace and Chris have made their game picks for Friday night for the following 5 contests.

Chris Parks (5-5) this year

Myrtle Beach over West Florence

North Myrtle Beach over Wilson

South Florence over Darlington

Mullins over Latta

Johnsonville over Lake View

Candace Martino (4-6) this year

Myrtle Beach over West Florence

North Myrtle Beach over Wilson

South Florence over Darlington

Mullins over Latta

Lake View over Johnsonville