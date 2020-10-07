Blitz Picks – Week 3 of the SCHSL season

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Week 3 of the SCHSL high school football season is just 2 days away. Candace and Chris have made their game picks for Friday night for the following 5 contests.

Chris Parks (5-5) this year

Myrtle Beach over West Florence
North Myrtle Beach over Wilson
South Florence over Darlington
Mullins over Latta
Johnsonville over Lake View

Candace Martino (4-6) this year

Myrtle Beach over West Florence
North Myrtle Beach over Wilson
South Florence over Darlington
Mullins over Latta
Lake View over Johnsonville

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories