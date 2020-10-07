Blitz Picks – Week 3 of the SCHSL season

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Week 3 of the SCHSL high school football season is just 2 days away. Candace and Chris have made their game picks for Friday night for the following 5 contests.
Chris Parks (5-5) this year
Myrtle Beach over West Florence
North Myrtle Beach over Wilson
South Florence over Darlington
Mullins over Latta
Johnsonville over Lake View
Candace Martino (4-6) this year
Myrtle Beach over West Florence
North Myrtle Beach over Wilson
South Florence over Darlington
Mullins over Latta
Lake View over Johnsonville