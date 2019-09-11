Blitz Picks – Week 3

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – After a week off due to Hurricane Dorian, Chris and Derek make their game picks and selections for Week 3 of the High School Football season.
Chris Parks (7-3 overall record)
- Hartsville over Conway
- West Florence over Lake City
- Andrews over Georgetown
- Hemingway over Carvers Bay
- Marion over Timmonsville
Derek Kopp (3-7 overall record)
- Hartsville over Conway
- West Florence over Lake City
- Andrews over Georgetown
- Carvers Bay over Hemingway
- Marion over Timmonsville