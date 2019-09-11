Live Now
Blitz Picks – Week 3

Sports

Chris and Derek both picked Hartsville to defeat Conway on Friday night in their weekly Blitz picks.

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – After a week off due to Hurricane Dorian, Chris and Derek make their game picks and selections for Week 3 of the High School Football season.

Chris Parks (7-3 overall record)

  1. Hartsville over Conway
  2. West Florence over Lake City
  3. Andrews over Georgetown
  4. Hemingway over Carvers Bay
  5. Marion over Timmonsville

Derek Kopp (3-7 overall record)

  1. Hartsville over Conway
  2. West Florence over Lake City
  3. Andrews over Georgetown
  4. Carvers Bay over Hemingway
  5. Marion over Timmonsville

