Blitz Picks – Week 4 of the SCHSL season

DARLINGTON (WBTW) - Trinity Collegiate senior Reggion Bennett was a big reason why the Titans won the SCISA 2A state championship last season. In his senior year, he's gotten bigger and better. Last Friday against Porter-Gaud, he ran for 293 yards and 3 touchdowns in their 21-14 victory and was named our Pee Dee player of the week for that performance.

Bennett and Titans will face Heathwood Hall on the road on Friday night at 7:30pm.