Blitz Picks – Week 4 of the SCHSL season

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Chris and Candace make their winning picks for Week 4 of the SCHSL football season. They are both even at the halfway point with 8 wins and 6 losses.
Chris Parks – 8-6 this season
- Lake City over Marlboro County
- Carolina Forest over Socastee
- Marion over Latta
- Johnsonville over Green Sea Floyds
- Hannah-Pamplico over Carvers Bay
Candace Martino – 8-6 this season
- Lake City over Marlboro County
- Socastee over Carolina Forest
- Marion over Latta
- Johnsonville over Green Sea Floyds
- Carvers Bay over Hannah-Pamplico