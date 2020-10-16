Blitz Picks – Week 4 of the SCHSL season

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Chris and Candace make their winning picks for Week 4 of the SCHSL football season. They are both even at the halfway point with 8 wins and 6 losses.

Chris Parks – 8-6 this season

  1. Lake City over Marlboro County
  2. Carolina Forest over Socastee
  3. Marion over Latta
  4. Johnsonville over Green Sea Floyds
  5. Hannah-Pamplico over Carvers Bay

Candace Martino – 8-6 this season

  1. Lake City over Marlboro County
  2. Socastee over Carolina Forest
  3. Marion over Latta
  4. Johnsonville over Green Sea Floyds
  5. Carvers Bay over Hannah-Pamplico

