Blitz Picks – Week 4

MYRTLE BEACH - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans, Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, are pleased to announce their 2020 schedule. For the seventh consecutive season, the Pelicans' schedule has been arranged to ensure the greatest opportunity for both the local community and the millions of annual Grand Strand visitors to attend a game at TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

The 140-game 2020 regular season slate features 70 contests at TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. The summer months encompass the bulk of the Pelicans home schedule with 42 of the 70 contests played in June (12), July (16), and August (14). Throughout the entire schedule the Pelicans play at least one game in the Grand Strand each calendar week.