Blitz Picks – Week 4

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Chris and Derek have locked in their Blitz game picks for week 4 of the regular season. Last week they combined to have their best week of the year going 9 for 10. They’ll try to do the same with some intriguing matchups across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Chris Parks: 11-4 overall
- Myrtle Beach over Carolina Forest
- Johnsonville over Hannah-Pamplico
- Lamar over Cheraw
- Aynor over Green Sea Floyds
- Lake View over Marion
Derek Kopp: 8-7 overall
- Myrtle Beach over Carolina Forest
- Johnsonville over Hannah-Pamplico
- Cheraw over Lamar
- Green Sea Floyds over Aynor
- Lake View over Marion