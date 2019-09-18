Blitz Picks – Week 4

Breaking News Alert
Chris and Derek both picked Johnsonville to defeat Hannah-Pamplico on Friday night in Region 7-2A action.

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Chris and Derek have locked in their Blitz game picks for week 4 of the regular season. Last week they combined to have their best week of the year going 9 for 10. They’ll try to do the same with some intriguing matchups across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Chris Parks: 11-4 overall

  1. Myrtle Beach over Carolina Forest
  2. Johnsonville over Hannah-Pamplico
  3. Lamar over Cheraw
  4. Aynor over Green Sea Floyds
  5. Lake View over Marion

Derek Kopp: 8-7 overall

  1. Myrtle Beach over Carolina Forest
  2. Johnsonville over Hannah-Pamplico
  3. Cheraw over Lamar
  4. Green Sea Floyds over Aynor
  5. Lake View over Marion

