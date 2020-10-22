Blitz Picks – Week 5 of the SCHSL football season

FULL SCHEDULE (.pdf)HOME SCHEDULE (.pdf)

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. – The Coastal Plain League announced the 2021 schedule Tuesday afternoon. The 2021 schedule includes 44 league games for the Florence RedWolves. Click here to view the full schedule.

In addition to the 44-game league schedule, Florence has added two more home contests for a total of 46 games for the 2021 season. The RedWolves will play 24 games within the friendly confines of Sparrow Stadium on the campus of Francis Marion University.