Blitz Picks – Week 5 of the SCHSL football season

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Chris and Candace lock in their 5 Blitz picks for week 5 of the high school football season. Each have 11 wins and 7 losses with 3 weeks of picks left.
Chris Parks (11-7)
- Aynor over Loris
- North Myrtle Beach over West Florence
- Hartsville over South Florence
- Andrews over Latta
- Mullins over Marion – Monday, October 26
Candace Martino (11-7)
- Aynor over Loris
- North Myrtle Beach over West Florence
- Hartsville over South Florence
- Andrews over Latta
- Marion over Mullins – Monday, October 26