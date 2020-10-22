Blitz Picks – Week 5 of the SCHSL football season

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Chris and Candace lock in their 5 Blitz picks for week 5 of the high school football season. Each have 11 wins and 7 losses with 3 weeks of picks left.

Chris Parks (11-7)

  1. Aynor over Loris
  2. North Myrtle Beach over West Florence
  3. Hartsville over South Florence
  4. Andrews over Latta
  5. Mullins over Marion – Monday, October 26

Candace Martino (11-7)

  1. Aynor over Loris
  2. North Myrtle Beach over West Florence
  3. Hartsville over South Florence
  4. Andrews over Latta
  5. Marion over Mullins – Monday, October 26

