Blitz Picks – Week 5

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Chris and Derek make their picks for Week 5 of the high school football season. Chris with a 5 game edge as they select near the mid point of the regular season.

Last week: Chris went 3-2, Derek went 1-4.

Chris Parks: (14-6) overall

  1. Wilson over West Florence
  2. St. James over Aynor
  3. Latta over Carvers Bay
  4. Lamar over Lake View
  5. Pee Dee Academy over Dillon Christian

Derek Kopp: (9-11) overall

  1. Wilson over West Florence
  2. Aynor over St. James
  3. Latta over Carvers Bay
  4. Lamar over Lake View
  5. Dillon Christian over Pee Dee Academy

