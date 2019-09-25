Blitz Picks – Week 5

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Chris and Derek make their picks for Week 5 of the high school football season. Chris with a 5 game edge as they select near the mid point of the regular season.
Last week: Chris went 3-2, Derek went 1-4.
Chris Parks: (14-6) overall
- Wilson over West Florence
- St. James over Aynor
- Latta over Carvers Bay
- Lamar over Lake View
- Pee Dee Academy over Dillon Christian
Derek Kopp: (9-11) overall
- Wilson over West Florence
- Aynor over St. James
- Latta over Carvers Bay
- Lamar over Lake View
- Dillon Christian over Pee Dee Academy