Blitz Picks – Week 6 of the SCHSL season

COLUMBIA - The University of South Carolina and North Carolina State University will renew their rivalry on the gridiron during the 2030 and 2031 football seasons, the two schools announced today. The Gamecocks and Wolfpack will meet at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2030, then South Carolina will make the return trip to Raleigh the following year, opening the 2031 season in Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 30. South Carolina leads the all-time series by a slim 28-26-4 margin. The Gamecocks own a 19-9-1 advantage when the game has been played in Columbia, but the Wolfpack hold a 17-8-3 lead when the game has been contested in Raleigh. Carolina won the only contest on a neutral field - which is also the last time the two teams met – a 35-28 Gamecock win in Charlotte in 2017. South Carolina has won each of the last three games in the series (also 34-0 in Columbia in 2008 and 7-3 in Raleigh in 2009), with NC State's last win coming in 1999, by a 10-0 score.

Courtesy - South Carolina Gamecocks