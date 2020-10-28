Blitz Picks – Week 6 of the SCHSL season

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Chris and Candace make their picks for week 6 of the SCHSL high school football season. Candace went 5-0 last week, while Chris went 4-1.
Chris Parks (15-8) overall
- Lake City over Marlboro County
- Conway over St. James
- Hartsville over Wilson
- Aynor over Green Sea Floyds
- Pee Dee Academy over Carolina Academy
Candace Martino (16-7) overall
- Marlboro County over Lake City
- St. James over Conway
- Wilson over Hartsville
- Aynor over Green Sea Floyds
- Pee Dee Academy over Carolina Academy