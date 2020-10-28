Blitz Picks – Week 6 of the SCHSL season

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Chris and Candace make their picks for week 6 of the SCHSL high school football season. Candace went 5-0 last week, while Chris went 4-1.

Chris Parks (15-8) overall

  1. Lake City over Marlboro County
  2. Conway over St. James
  3. Hartsville over Wilson
  4. Aynor over Green Sea Floyds
  5. Pee Dee Academy over Carolina Academy

Candace Martino (16-7) overall

  1. Marlboro County over Lake City
  2. St. James over Conway
  3. Wilson over Hartsville
  4. Aynor over Green Sea Floyds
  5. Pee Dee Academy over Carolina Academy

