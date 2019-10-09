Blitz Picks – Week 7

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Chris and Derek are back at it on this Wednesday with their week 7 Blitz Picks. Combined they went 9 for 10 last week and will hope for more of the same in regional play across the area. Chris holds a 6 game edge on Derek with 4 weeks of picks left.
Chris Parks (23-7)
- Wilson over North Myrtle Beach
- Aynor over Marion
- Lake City over Cheraw
- Hartsville over Marlboro County
- Conway over Socastee
Derek Kopp (17-13)
- Wilson over North Myrtle Beach
- Aynor over Marion
- Cheraw over Lake City
- Hartsville over Marlboro County
- Conway over Socastee