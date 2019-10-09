Blitz Picks – Week 7

Chris and Derek both like Wilson over North Myrtle Beach in the game of the week and for their week 7 Blitz Picks on Friday.

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Chris and Derek are back at it on this Wednesday with their week 7 Blitz Picks. Combined they went 9 for 10 last week and will hope for more of the same in regional play across the area. Chris holds a 6 game edge on Derek with 4 weeks of picks left.

Chris Parks (23-7)

  1. Wilson over North Myrtle Beach
  2. Aynor over Marion
  3. Lake City over Cheraw
  4. Hartsville over Marlboro County
  5. Conway over Socastee

Derek Kopp (17-13)

  1. Wilson over North Myrtle Beach
  2. Aynor over Marion
  3. Cheraw over Lake City
  4. Hartsville over Marlboro County
  5. Conway over Socastee

