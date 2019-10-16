Blitz Picks – Week 8

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Chris and Derek are back mid-week to make their Blitz Picks for week 8 of the high school football season. Once again, they both did well in week 7, going a combined 9 for 10. Chris has a 7 game lead on Derek with just a few weeks remaining. Chris has 28 wins, while Derek is sitting on 21. Below are their picks for this week.

Chris Parks (28-7) overall:

  1. Green Sea Floyds over Lake View
  2. Dillon over Aynor
  3. Lake City over Marion
  4. Hannah-Pamplico over Mullins
  5. Conway over South Florence

Derek Kopp: (21-14) overall:

  1. Green Sea Floyds over Lake View
  2. Dillon over Aynor
  3. Marion over Lake City
  4. Mullins over Hannah-Pamplico
  5. South Florence over Conway

