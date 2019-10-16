Blitz Picks – Week 8

CLEMSON, S.C. - The 2020 Tiger baseball schedule features 34 home games, including a nine-game homestand to start the season, and 28 games against 2019 NCAA Tournament teams. Clemson, who is set to begin its 123rd season, starts it 56-game schedule on Feb. 14 at 4 p.m. with the first of three games against Liberty at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. All game times for the 2020 season are subject to change.

Season tickets, including season-ticket renewals and new orders, are on sale for as low as $180 on ClemsonTigers.com. For more information on tickets, call 1-800-CLEMSON or click HERE.Sixteen of the Tigers’ first 18 games are at home, then 16 of the next 23 games are away from home before closing the regular season with 11 of the final 15 games at home. Clemson also has a seven-game stretch and an eight-game stretch of games away from home during the middle of the season.The Tigers’ five ACC home series are against Boston College, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, NC State and Florida State, while Clemson’s ACC road series are at Wake Forest, Notre Dame, Louisville, Duke and Miami (Fla.). The Tigers do not play North Carolina, Virginia and Virginia Tech during the regular season.