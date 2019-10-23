Blitz Picks – Week 9

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Chris and Derek make their picks for week 9 of the high school football regular season. Week 8 was a wild one and they got just 3 of their combined 10 selections right. Upsets like Aynor over Dillon, Darlington over North Myrtle Beach, and Hartsville over Wilson were some of the wild contests that took place 5 days ago.
Chris Parks (29-11) overall
- Trinity-Byrnes over Florence Christian
- Latta over Hannah-Pamplico
- Andrews over Mullins
- Myrtle Beach over Wilson
- Marlboro County over Darlington
Derek Kopp (23-17) overall
- Trinity-Byrnes over Florence Christian
- Hannah-Pamplico over Latta
- Mullins over Andrews
- Myrtle Beach over Wilson
- Marlboro County over Darlington