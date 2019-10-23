Live Now
Blitz Picks – Week 9

Sports

Chris and Derek both like Trinity-Byrnes over Florence Christian in the game of the week.

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Chris and Derek make their picks for week 9 of the high school football regular season. Week 8 was a wild one and they got just 3 of their combined 10 selections right. Upsets like Aynor over Dillon, Darlington over North Myrtle Beach, and Hartsville over Wilson were some of the wild contests that took place 5 days ago.

Chris Parks (29-11) overall

  1. Trinity-Byrnes over Florence Christian
  2. Latta over Hannah-Pamplico
  3. Andrews over Mullins
  4. Myrtle Beach over Wilson
  5. Marlboro County over Darlington

Derek Kopp (23-17) overall

  1. Trinity-Byrnes over Florence Christian
  2. Hannah-Pamplico over Latta
  3. Mullins over Andrews
  4. Myrtle Beach over Wilson
  5. Marlboro County over Darlington

