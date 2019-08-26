Blitz Top Teams – Week 1

SALEM, VA (WBTW) -- The Myrtle Beach Pelicans could not hold a one-run lead late as the Salem Red Sox won 3-2 on a walk-off double from Kole Cottam to complete the sweep of the Birds on Sunday from Haley Toyota Field.

After Pelicans (32-30, 53-76) starter Alexander Vargas tossed a pair of scoreless innings to open the ballgame, the Red Sox (35-27, 60-69) got to the right hander in the third. Tanner Nishioka led the inning off with a single and following a double from Grant Williams, Garrett Benge drove in the first run of the game for Salem with an RBI single to right that made it 1-0.