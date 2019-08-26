Breaking News Alert
Tropics Update: Dorian expected to strengthen as it moves into the Caribbean; Watching other disturbance

Blitz Top Teams – Week 1

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Each Monday throughout the football season, Chris and Derek give you their top 10 teams in the viewing area. Below are their’s going into Week 1.

Chris Parks:

1. Myrtle Beach (0-0)
2. Dillon (0-0)
3. Green Sea Floyds (1-0)
4. Hartsville (0-0)
5. Lamar (1-0)
6. Carolina Forest (0-0)
7. Scotland County (NC) (0-0)
8. Wilson (1-0)
9. Cheraw (1-0)
10. North Myrtle Beach (1-0)

Derek Kopp:

  1. Myrtle Beach (0-0)
  2. Dillon (0-0)
  3. Green Sea Floyds (1-0)
  4. Carolina Forest (0-0)
  5. Hartsville (0-0)
  6. Cheraw (1-0)
  7. Wilson (1-0)
  8. Lamar (1-0)
  9. Scotland County (0-0)
  10. North Myrtle Beach (1-0)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: