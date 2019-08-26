Blitz Top Teams – Week 1

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Each Monday throughout the football season, Chris and Derek give you their top 10 teams in the viewing area. Below are their’s going into Week 1.
Chris Parks:
1. Myrtle Beach (0-0)
2. Dillon (0-0)
3. Green Sea Floyds (1-0)
4. Hartsville (0-0)
5. Lamar (1-0)
6. Carolina Forest (0-0)
7. Scotland County (NC) (0-0)
8. Wilson (1-0)
9. Cheraw (1-0)
10. North Myrtle Beach (1-0)
Derek Kopp:
- Myrtle Beach (0-0)
- Dillon (0-0)
- Green Sea Floyds (1-0)
- Carolina Forest (0-0)
- Hartsville (0-0)
- Cheraw (1-0)
- Wilson (1-0)
- Lamar (1-0)
- Scotland County (0-0)
- North Myrtle Beach (1-0)