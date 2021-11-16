Blount, Brown lead CCU women past Erskine, 74-24

CONWAY, S.C. – Senior forward Aja Blount scored a game-high 18 points and senior guard Tyra Brown added a season-high 15 points as Coastal Carolina easily defeated an overmatched Erskine College squad on Tuesday night at the HTC Center, 74-24. The win lifted Coastal to a 3-0 start on the season, while Erskine remained 0-2 as this was counted as an exhibition for the visitors.

Blount’s 18 points came on the heels of her career-high 39-point effort on Saturday and left her just five points shy of becoming the school’s 18th 1,000-point scorer. Blount hit on 7-of-10 shots and grabbed four rebounds in just 22 minutes of action. Brown was equally effective, hitting 6-of-10 from the field and dishing out a team-high five assists.

Newcomer Jordyn Newsome added eight points for the Chanticleers, while veterans Janeen Camp and Deaja Richardson had seven points apiece. Sophomore guard Anzya Cook led the Flying Fleet with nine points.

Brown had nine points while Blount added five as the Chanticleers opened the game with a 22-1 run. Coastal led 25-3 after the first period before the reserves took over for head coach Jaida Williams, who is in her ninth season at CCU. Coastal led at the half by a score of 39-12. Brown had 15 points at the break while Blount had nine.

Coastal’s starters were 9-of-17 (53 percent) from the field in the first quarter. The Chanticleers finished hitting 27-of-62 from the field (44 percent), with 12 players getting points.

Coastal used two scoring runs of 10-0 in the first half and two runs of 8-0 in the second half to build its biggest lead of 50 points at the end of play. Coastal also held a 47-28 advantage in rebounding with Janae Camp and Arielle-Vadrelle Belinga leading the team with six boards each.

Coastal will travel to UNCW on Saturday, Nov. 20, before returning home to host UNCG at 2 p.m. ET next Friday, Nov. 26, for the start of a seven-game homestand.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics