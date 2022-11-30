Conway, S.C. – Aja Blount had game-highs of 23 points and 11 rebounds to lead Coastal Carolina to an easy 87-56 win over South Carolina State in a non-conference home contest Wednesday night at the HTC Center.

Blount, a 5’11” graduate student, was one of three players in double figures for the Chants, who raised their record to 2-4 overall and 2-0 at home. Senior guard Deaja Richardson added 16 points while freshman guard Anaya Barney came off the bench to score 13 points. Arin Freeman, a 5’7” sophomore guard, added eight points to go along with eight assists and five rebounds.

It was the 20th career double-double for Blount, who has now scored 20 or more points in the last four contests and is averaging a team-high 17 points per game. She also leads the team with 9.0 rebounds a game.

Coastal will travel to Charleston, S.C., to face the College of Charleston at 7 p.m. ET Friday before returning to the HTC Center for a three-game homestand. The Chanticleers will host Furman at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 11, and then welcome Erskine at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 15, and UNCW at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 18.