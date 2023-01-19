NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Aliyah Boston scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as top-ranked South Carolina dominated Vanderbilt 96-48 Thursday night for the Gamecocks’ 25th straight victory.

With her fourth straight double-double and 12th this season, the reigning AP national player of the year matched the program record of 72 set by Sheila Foster between 1979 and 1982.

South Carolina (19-0, 7-0 Southeastern Conference) evened up the all-time series at 21 with the Gamecocks’ 15th straight victory, including seven straight at Memorial Gymnasium.

Zia Cooke led South Carolina with 17 points, and Kamilla Cardoso had 10 points and 15 rebounds.

South Carolina led as much as 46 late in the third before taking a 74-30 lead into the fourth.