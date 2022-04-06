MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – There is over 100 girls high school volleyball teams across the Palmetto State, but now the boys are starting to pick up steam along the coast. Carolina Forest, Socastee, and St. James have began club teams this spring with hopes of expanding into Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Waccamaw high schools next year.

Carolina Forest coach Connor Cooper told News13 he hopes it becomes a sanctioned sport by the South Carolina High School League in 2023. Right now, 21 schools across the state participate.

The goal for now for the dozens that play in Horry County is to have fun and learn the game.