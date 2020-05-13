Brad Keselowski and crew prepare for Darlington

DARLINGTON (WBTW) – NASCAR is almost back. Seven races in 11 days will take place in the Carolina’s, both at Darlington Raceway and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The Cup series will showcase the top drivers including Brad Keselowski, a previous winner at Darlington.

“Darlington is just a tough track to come back in,’ said Keselowski, ‘It’s so narrow. It’s so easy to get in trouble. I think there is going to be a lot of nerves those first few laps.'”

For the past two months, iRacing has served as a temporary replacement for NASCAR.

“It’s nice to work on your reactions times and things like that. The techniques and tactics are clearly a lot different….There’s a little bit of a heart rate and all that stuff that comes into play and how you manage those things.”