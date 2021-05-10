Bradley Knox named new Darlington boys basketball coach

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington High School (DHS) announced today that Bradley Knox will take over as head coach of the boys’ basketball team. The announcement came during a press conference in the school’s media center.

Knox, who is a physical education teacher at Darlington Middle School, is currently DHS’ head coach for the boys’ tennis team, the girls’ tennis team, and the varsity girls’ basketball team. He is also an assistant coach for the school’s cross country team. He will step down as head coach of the girls’ tennis team and the girls’ basketball team.

“Coach Knox has done an excellent job leading our Lady Falcons basketball program for the past five years,” said Cortney Gehrke, DHS principal. “He stepped in to assist with cross country and to lead our boys’ tennis team this year as well. He is dedicated to seeing the young men and women of Darlington be successful both in the classroom and in athletics. We know he is going to do a great job as our new head coach for the boys’ basketball program.”

Knox is a native of Darlington and a DHS graduate. During his time at DHS he played football and basketball. He earned All-Region football recognition in 2007, 2008 and 2009. He was also named the team’s most valuable player. As a basketball player, Knox earned All-Region honors in 2008 and 2009. He led the team in assists and was also named the team’s most valuable player. He helped lead the Falcons to their first basketball region championship.

Knox continued his academic and athletic career at Brunswick Community College where he became team captain for the school’s basketball squad. He helped guide them to the National Junior College Division I Tournament. He finished his playing career at Claflin University.

Knox began his coaching career in 2013 where he led the Florence International AAU boys’ basketball team. Knox later joined the DHS athletics department where he has spent the better part of a decade coaching.

He has served as an assistant coach for soccer, football, track and field, boys’ basketball, and cross country. He has also held the head coaching position for junior varsity boys’ basketball, tennis, and varsity girls’ basketball.

Under his leadership, the girls’ varsity basketball team earned a Lower State title appearance. This was the team’s first such appearance since 2010. The team qualified for the playoffs each season, and five student athletes signed letters of intent to play basketball collegiately. The Morning News named Knox the 2021 Morning News Coach of the Year.

“I would like to thank Mrs. Gehrke and athletics director Michael Jordan for giving me the opportunity to lead the boys’ basketball program,” Knox said. “The goal is to have each student that is a part of the program display academic excellence in the classroom and serve our community to the best of our ability. My staff and I will be committed to making sure our student athletes build the skills to be college and career ready to ensure that they become productive citizens in our community and society. We will demonstrate sportsmanship and good character on and off of the court. All of these things will be done while demonstrating Falcon Pride. I look forward to working with these young men and their families.”

DHS will begin the search for a new head coach for the girls’ varsity basketball team immediately.

Courtesy – Darlington County Schools