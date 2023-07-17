Myrtle Beach, SC – Atlantic Collegiate Academy Director of Athletics William Payne has landed the Armada’s first boys soccer coach.

Brian Sheehan spent four seasons as the head women’s soccer coach at Rutgers University-Camden, followed by eight seasons as the head women’s coach at Widener University in Chester, Pa. During his run at Widener he led the Pride to an 88-46-16 record, including an impressive 14-3-3 record in his final year. Sheehan also served as the head golf coach during his tenure at Widener.

His overall collegiate coaching record stands at 156-93-26.

“Coach Sheehan is an accomplished coach who comes to ACA with more than 15 years of experience at the collegiate level as well as tremendous high school experience,” Payne said. “He isn’t the type of candidate who comes across your desk every day at this level. He was simply the right person to lay the foundation for this program and we are lucky to have him.”

He moved to South Carolina in 2018, working at the Big M Casino as a dealer before taking over as assistant general manager of the Tupelo Bay Golf Center in Garden City in 2021. After serving in that role for just a year, he was promoted to the general manager position, which he still holds, for that facility in 2022. He dipped his toes back into the coaching waters last year, serving as the head soccer coach at Lowcountry Prep in Pawley’s Island.

“I am very grateful to William Payne and Mike Lorenz for giving me the opportunity to build this program from the ground up,” Sheehan said. “My plan is to teach all my student athletes how to be prepared for the next level, both athletically and academically. I am excited to get started and am happy to be part of the Atlantic Collegiate Academy family.”

Sheehan earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Sport Management, graduating Magna Cum Laude, from Neumann College in Aston, Pa., in 2005. He followed up by completing his Master of Science in the same field the following year.