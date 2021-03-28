Bristol dirt race moved to Monday over weather issues

Kyle Busch drives along the dirt track during NASCAR Cup Series practice, Friday, March 26, 2021, at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn. (David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier via AP)

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – NASCAR’s historic dirt race in Bristol will have to wait another day.

The Cup Series race, the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, has been postponed due to inclement weather.

2,300 truckloads of red Tennessee clay were hauled in for the race.

Sullivan County, which is where the race is slated to take place, was under a Flood Watch as of Noon Sunday.

The Truck Series race, which was also postponed from Saturday night, is now also tentatively scheduled for Monday at Noon.

All tickets for the Food City Dirt Race will be honored at the gate at 4 p.m. Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt ticketholders are able to use their existing tickets for their reserved seat for the Truck race and will be allowed to stay for the Cup race pending potential relocation for social distancing.

Tickets will not be sold at the gate on Monday.

The Speedway Motorsports weather guarantee is in effect for ticketholders who cannot attend either race.

Details here provided here.