CONWAY, S.C. – Senior guard Jomaru Brown scored a team-high 17 points and keyed a 7-0 run to end the game as Coastal pulled away in the final minute for a well-earned 66-59 win over South Dakota Saturday afternoon at the HTC Center. Jomaru Brown had 11 of his points in the second half, including four in the closing run to lift the Chanticleers to 3-2 on the season.

Essam Mostafa had 14 points and senior guard Henry Abraham, who had 13 points, including 11 in the first half. Mostafa also grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds to record his fourth double-double of the season and the 26th of his career.

“That is a good basketball team we beat,” said Coastal head coach Cliff Ellis. “We had a good first half and then we were able to turn it on down the stretch. I thought Henry (Abraham) played his best game for us and gave us a spark. And Jimmy Nichols gave us some good energy.”

Coastal will look to keep its undefeated (3-0) home record next Wednesday when the Chanticleers will host UNC Wilmington at 7pm. Coastal will also have four home games in December and will open play in the Sun Belt Conference at home on Thursday, Dec. 29 against Louisiana.