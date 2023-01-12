NORFOLK, Va. – Senior Linton Brown hit three free throws with 1.4 seconds left in the game to lead Coastal Carolina to a come-from-behind 67-66 win over Old Dominion Thursday night at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Va.

Brown’s free throws completed a comeback which saw the Chants trail 50-38 with 9:03 left in the contest. From there Coastal outscored the Monarchs 29-16 to pull out the victory.

CCU (8-8, 2-3 Sun Belt) still trailed 66-64 with 29 seconds left in the game and once again put the Monarchs at the line with a chance to push the lead to a two-possession game. ODU missed both free throws, and Essam Mostafa picked up the last of his game-high 16 rebounds. Without a timeout, the Chants ran down the clock, but Josh Uduje missed a three with four seconds left. Antonio Daye was able to pull down CCU’s 19th offensive rebound of the game and found Brown in the corner.

As Brown released the ball, an ODU defender jumped into Brown and the foul was called with 1.4 seconds left on the clock. Brown calmly sank all three free throws to put CCU in the lead, but ODU still had one shot for the win. A last-second half-court shot ricocheted off the back of the rim and CCU hung on for the one-point road victory.

The Chants will end the current four-game road swing at Georgia State, Saturday, Jan. 14, at 2 p.m. ET in Atlanta, at the Georgia State Convocation Center.