Cabrera named C-USA player of the week, helping CCU defeat South Carolina

DALLAS, TX – (RV) Coastal Carolina University’s Danny Cabrera has been named the Conference USA Offensive Player of the week, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon.

The Orlando, Fla. native has made an immediate impact off the bench for the Chanticleers, appearing in every match so far this season.

Cabrera logged 41 minutes and recorded his first career brace against in-state and C-USA foe South Carolina Saturday night in CCU’s 4-1 win. Following a South Carolina goal just 12 minutes after the halftime break, the redshirt junior tallied his first goal of the night.

His 69th-minute shot, which proved to be the game-winner, was unassisted as he played a rebound off the Gamecocks’ keeper into the back of the net.

Cabrera earned his second goal of the night 14 minutes later in the 83rd minute as he connected on a pass from Alvaro Garcia-Pasqual to put the Chants up by three.

The Chanticleers now get set to welcome non-conference opponent USC Upstate to CCU Stadium Tuesday night. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET in Conway.

For complete coverage of CCU men’s soccer, follow the Chants on social media @CoastalMSoccer (Twitter), facebook.com/CCUChanticleers (Facebook), @GoCCUSports (Instagram) or visit the official home of Coastal Carolina Athletics at goccusports.com.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics