Conway, S.C. – Senior forward Makaila Cange scored a game-high 22 points and Coastal Carolina led from beginning to end in an 88-71 win over Southern Mississippi in a Sun Belt conference women’s basketball game Wednesday night at the HTC Center. Cange was one of four players in double figures for the Chanticleers.

The 5’11” Cange, who hit 20 points for the second time this season, was helped by guards Arin Freeman, who had 21 points, and Deaja Richardson, who had 17. Dalanna Carter added 12 points. Cange also grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds to register her fifth double-double of the year.

“It was great to see the balanced scoring, and what a game by Cange,” said Coastal head coach Kevin Pederson after the game. “We played the strongest early season schedule in the conference and it showed. It made our players tougher and ready for conference play. We talk about the need to protect your home court and we did that tonight.”

“We wanted to prove to everyone that we are a force to be reckoned with,” said Cange, who hit 10-of-17 field goal attempts, including a three-pointer.

In the end, Coastal had almost all of the statistics in its favor. The Chants shot 52 percent from the field (32-of-62), hit 8-of-19 three-point attempts, and made 16-of-19 free throws. They had 22 assists on those 32 buckets, and they held the rebounding advantage by 41-25. Eight players had at least two assists for Coastal, led by Freeman, who had five.

Coastal will stay at home for its next three games, starting with a contest against Troy at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday. Following that game, the Chants will host Old Dominion at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10 and then Marshall at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13.