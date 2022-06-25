MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans lost on the road to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, 6-4.

The loss dropped the Pelicans to a 48-20 record, and 1-1 in the second half.

Myrtle Beach racked up four runs, off of five hits. Three of those , came from Jacob Wetzel’s home run (1-4, HR, 3 RBI).

Saturday’s loss went to Pitcher Luke Little (1-3), who pitched only two innings with three earned runs, off three hits.

The series between Myrtle Beach and Kannapolis will conclude Sunday afternoon, for a 1:00 p.m. first pitch.