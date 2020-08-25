Carolina Academy Bobcats 2020 football season preview

LAKE CITY (WBTW) – Carolina Academy was one of the better teams in SCISA 1A last season, finishing with 9 wins, 4 of those in their region in en route to an appearance in the 1A state semifinals playoffs. This season they return quite a few of those skill players at running back and receiver, but will be a bit thinner on both the offensive and defensive lines. 30 players are prepping and working out for TJ Joye’s team as they make the jump from 1A to 2A this fall with tougher competition ahead.
Head Coach: TJ Joye
2019 record: 9-3, 4-1 in region, lost in SCISA 1A state semfinals to Bethesda Academy
First Game: Friday, September 4 at Thomas Sumter Academy – 7:30pm