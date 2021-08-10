Carolina Academy football preview 2021

LAKE CITY (WBTW) – The Carolina Academy Bobcats took coach TJ Joye for a ride last season as they advanced all the way to the SCISA state finals, finishing at runners-up. Joye stepped down from his post to focus on being the Florence County sheriff.

Stuart Miles, a 2006 Lake City grad takes over as the football coach and athletic director at the school. He’ll inherit a team that lost 10 key seniors that played on both sides of the ball. His club will be much younger with plenty of freshman and sophomores seeing playing time this fall.

Head Coach: Stuart Miles (1st season)

2020 record: 8-2, 3-1 in SCISA 2A, Region 2, advanced to the state finals, lost to HHCA

2021 first game – Friday, August 27 at Northwood Academy – 7:30pm