Carolina Academy football will not play their season opener, after a player tests positive for COVID-19

LAKE CITY (WBTW) – Carolina Academy head football coach TJ Joye told News13 the Bobcats will not play their season opener on August the 28th after a player tested positive for COVID-19 this week. Joye says the team will not practice and quarantine for 14 days and look to play on September the 4th against Thomas Sumter Academy.

The majority of our area South Carolina Independent School Association (SCISA) schools are set to begin the high school football season on August the 28th and play a full 10 game schedule. While the South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) will wait until September the 25th and play a 7-game regular season.