Carolina Forest football preview 2021

WBTW (MYRTLE BEACH) – The Carolina Forest Panthers are on the hunt in Class 5A this season. The program will try to advance past the second round of playoffs, a struggle in years past.

The Panthers did lose an explosive part of their offense, with Kyle Watkin’s departure to Wofford College. But, the offense should be sustainable with Luke Janack. Defensively, head coach Marc Morris expects leadership from players like Peyton Bridges, and Dominic Pinerio.

In week zero, Carolina Forest travels to North Carolina to play West Brunswick on Aug. 20

Head Coach: Marc Morris

2020 Record: 7-2