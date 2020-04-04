Carolina Forest grad Tanner Massey helping the masses in the G-League

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Basketball is more than just a way of life for Tanner Massey, he lives and breathes it every moment of everyday. The Carolina Forest and Coastal Carolina grad is an assistant coach with the Northern Arizona Suns, the NBA G-League team of the Phoenix Suns. Massey helps to get the next generation of basketball players to the NBA with his tutelage.

Massey has served as a graduate assistant coach, video coordinator, intern, and assistant coach for various colleges, an overseas program, and now 6 seasons in the NBA G-League. The 31 year old would like to be a G-League head coach one day and then make the transition into the NBA as an assistant coach and a dream job of being an NBA coach down the road.