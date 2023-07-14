MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Carolina Forest high school announced Wayne Riser as the new head baseball coach.

Rise earned more than 650 wins at the collegiate level through 29 seasons as a head coach. His coaching career began at Shepherd University and is the all-time winningest coach in any sport in Shepherd history with 512 wins.

In 2013, Riser became the head coach at the University of Mary Washington, where he spent seven seasons. There, he led five teams to the NCAA Tournament, won 16 WVIAC Northern Division titles, and was a four-time WVIAC Coach of the Year winner.