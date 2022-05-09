MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Nine student-athletes put the pen to paper at Carolina Forest HS this afternoon as they will make the move to play collegiate sports. Below are their sports, schools, and names along with some photos from the day.

First Name Last Name Sport School Kennedi McLean Girls Basketball North Greenville University Jonte Crumpton Wrestling Coker University Brandon Jacoby Wrestling Presbyterian College Wesley Fletcher Football Newberry DJ Leaphart Football Limestone T’Mars (TJ) McCallum Track NC A & T DeAshja Franklin Track UCS Upstate Hailey Lutz Girls Lacrosse Mars Hill University BreAnn Lutz Girls Lacrosse Mars Hill University

Deashja Franklin will run the 100 meter hurdles at USC-Upstate

Wesley Fletcher and DJ Leaphart will play football (Newberry and Limestone)

TJ McCallum will run track at North Carolina A&T.