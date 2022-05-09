MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Nine student-athletes put the pen to paper at Carolina Forest HS this afternoon as they will make the move to play collegiate sports. Below are their sports, schools, and names along with some photos from the day.

First NameLast NameSportSchool
KennediMcLeanGirls BasketballNorth Greenville University
JonteCrumptonWrestlingCoker University
BrandonJacobyWrestlingPresbyterian College
WesleyFletcherFootballNewberry
DJLeaphartFootballLimestone
T’Mars (TJ)McCallumTrackNC A & T
DeAshjaFranklinTrackUCS Upstate
HaileyLutzGirls LacrosseMars Hill University
BreAnnLutzGirls LacrosseMars Hill University
Deashja Franklin will run the 100 meter hurdles at USC-Upstate
Wesley Fletcher and DJ Leaphart will play football (Newberry and Limestone)
TJ McCallum will run track at North Carolina A&T.
Kennedi McLean (middle) will play basketball for North Greenville University.