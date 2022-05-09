MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Nine student-athletes put the pen to paper at Carolina Forest HS this afternoon as they will make the move to play collegiate sports. Below are their sports, schools, and names along with some photos from the day.
|First Name
|Last Name
|Sport
|School
|Kennedi
|McLean
|Girls Basketball
|North Greenville University
|Jonte
|Crumpton
|Wrestling
|Coker University
|Brandon
|Jacoby
|Wrestling
|Presbyterian College
|Wesley
|Fletcher
|Football
|Newberry
|DJ
|Leaphart
|Football
|Limestone
|T’Mars (TJ)
|McCallum
|Track
|NC A & T
|DeAshja
|Franklin
|Track
|UCS Upstate
|Hailey
|Lutz
|Girls Lacrosse
|Mars Hill University
|BreAnn
|Lutz
|Girls Lacrosse
|Mars Hill University