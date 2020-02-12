Carolina Forest HS signing day – February 12

WILMINGTON, NC—February 12, 2020: The North Carolina Coaches Association and the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association have announced the team rosters for the 2020 Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games, sponsored by House of Raeford Farms FLOCK, the non-profit arm of House of Raeford Farms.

On Saturday, March 28, the top public high school boys and girls from North Carolina and South Carolina will face off during the Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games at John T. Hoggard High School in Wilmington.