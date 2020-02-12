Carolina Forest HS signing day – February 12

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – A total of 9 student-athletes from Carolina Forest made their college decisions final on Wednesday afternoon. Below are their names, their schools, and the sport they will play. Congratulations to all!
|Dore
|Cullen
|Francis Marion University
|Cross Country/Track
|Pineiro
|Darren
|Erskine College
|Cross Country
|Runyon
|Mackensie
|St. Andrews University
|Soccer
|Garcia
|Mason
|East Carolina University
|Football
|Goss
|Darin
|Georgia Military College
|Football
|Hawk
|Mekhi
|St. Andrews University
|Football
|Legette
|David
|Wofford College
|Football
|Mauro
|Anthony
|Campbell University
|Football
|Meehan
|Brenden
|Rhodes College
|Football