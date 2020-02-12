Live Now
Carolina Forest HS signing day – February 12

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – A total of 9 student-athletes from Carolina Forest made their college decisions final on Wednesday afternoon. Below are their names, their schools, and the sport they will play. Congratulations to all!

DoreCullenFrancis Marion UniversityCross Country/Track
PineiroDarrenErskine CollegeCross Country
RunyonMackensieSt. Andrews UniversitySoccer
GarciaMasonEast Carolina UniversityFootball
GossDarinGeorgia Military CollegeFootball
HawkMekhiSt. Andrews UniversityFootball
LegetteDavidWofford CollegeFootball
MauroAnthonyCampbell UniversityFootball
MeehanBrendenRhodes CollegeFootball

