Carolina Forest Panthers Football Preview

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Carolina Forest Panthers were just a game away from winning Region 6-5A last season, that went to the West Florence Knights. But there is plenty of optimism this season that they will be able to accomplish that goal, return to the postseason, and maybe make a run at a trip to Columbia and the state finals.

The Panthers return 16 of their 22 starters from a year ago. Their strengths will lay on the offensive and defensive lines. Running back David Legette has the potential to be a thousand yard rusher. The key piece is East Carolina commit, quarterback Mason Garcia. He is one of the best in the state and at 6’4 can hurt you with his legs and big arm through the air.

2018 record: 8-2, 4-1 in Region 6-5A, lost in 2nd round of the playoffs

Head Coach: Marc Morris (5th season)

Offensive Starters Returning: 9

Defensive Starters Returning: 7

2019 first game: Friday, August 30 vs. Lower Richland – 7:30pm