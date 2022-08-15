MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The biggest school in our viewing area is hoping for big results during the 2022 season. The Carolina Forest Panthers have been a perennial playoff team under head coach Marc Morris year in and year out. In 2019, they advanced to the Class 5A lower state final for the first time in school history and won their region.

They return experience at the QB position with Scott Saylor and a talented group of seniors at the wide receiver spots. The rest of their positions will be filled with youngsters and guys coming up from the JV squad.

CF Info:

Head Coach: Marc Morris (9th season)

2021 record: 5-5, 2-2 in Region 6-5A, lost in 1st round of the playoffs

2022 first game: Friday, August 19 vs. West Brunswick (NC) – 7:30pm