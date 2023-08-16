MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The Carolina Forest school district is the biggest one in terms of enrollment in our viewing area. The Panthers certainly have a wealth of talent to chose from year in and year out and Marc Morris has pushed all the right buttons with that. Last season, they won 8 games, finished in 2nd place in Region 5-5A and made the postseason.

This fall, they’ll need to replace starting quarterback Scott Saylor and receiver Nate Schuessler who both went to Coastal Carolina. On offense, Kalil Johnson will be their feature running back and Finn McHood will step into the receiver role.

On defense, the Panthers will need to find some depth at linebacker and defensive back. They return Tyreke Livingston on the defensive line who will anchor that spot.

Head Coach: Marc Morris (10th season)

2022 record: 8-5, 3-1 in Region 5-5A, lost in 3rd round of the playoffs

Offensive Starters Returning: 5

Defensive Starters Returning: 7

2023 first game: Friday, August 17 at West Brunswick (NC) – 7pm