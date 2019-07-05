Carolina Forest QB Mason Garcia verbally commits to East Carolina University

MYRTLE BEACH – One of the top quarterback prospects in the state of South Carolina and nationally made his verbal commitment decision on Friday. Carolina Forest rising senior Mason Garcia will attend East Carolina University in Greenville, NC. Garcia burst onto the scene last season as a junior helping the Panthers get to the Class 5A playoffs and into the 2nd round. Garcia is tall is 6 feet, 4 inches, and over 200 pounds and will fit right into the Pirates system led by head coach Mike Houston.

Garcia still has one season left for Carolina Forest and his bunch will be contenders to not only make the playoffs, but compete for a Region 6-5A title come November.