Carolina Forest QB Mason Garcia verbally commits to East Carolina University

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH – One of the top quarterback prospects in the state of South Carolina and nationally made his verbal commitment decision on Friday. Carolina Forest rising senior Mason Garcia will attend East Carolina University in Greenville, NC. Garcia burst onto the scene last season as a junior helping the Panthers get to the Class 5A playoffs and into the 2nd round. Garcia is tall is 6 feet, 4 inches, and over 200 pounds and will fit right into the Pirates system led by head coach Mike Houston.

Garcia still has one season left for Carolina Forest and his bunch will be contenders to not only make the playoffs, but compete for a Region 6-5A title come November.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: