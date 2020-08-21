Carolina Forest’s Jackson McCoy ready to prove himself

CONWAY (WBTW) -While many high school sports are on a freeze, one is in full swing.

In two days, the best high school baseball players will take the field for the 13th Annual Palmetto Games.

A tournament invites the top players in the state of South Carolina.

” I am very excited,’ said Carolina Forest’s Jackson McCoy, ‘There are a lot of great athletes out there, I’m ready to play and get after it.'”

McCoy is entering his Sophomore season making him one of the youngest to compete.

“I don’t really see anything from those pitchers, [they are] just a pitcher up there. I just [have] to battle [and] look early.”

This past summer McCoy slugged a .415 batting average with the Canes, a traveling baseball team.