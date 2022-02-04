Carolina Hurricanes will host outdoor game in 2023

Carolina Hurricanes’ Sebastian Aho (20) skates the puck up the ice with teammate Teuvo Teravainen (86) trailing on the play during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – At long last, the Carolina Hurricanes know when they’ll host the outdoor game at Carter-Finley Stadium that was originally scheduled for 2021. The team announced Friday that the Stadium Series game will be in February 2023.

A specific date, time, and opponent will be announced later.

The original date was Feb. 21, 2021, but the NHL postponed the game due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re thrilled to finally get the chance to safely host an outdoor game in Raleigh,” said Hurricanes President and General Manager Don Waddell. “Our fans have waited for this event since we announced it two years ago, and we know that their passion and energy will create an unbelievable atmosphere at Carter-Finley.”