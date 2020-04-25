Carolina Panthers plan to build upfront with Derrick Brown

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The Carolina Panthers used their first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to select Derrick Brown, a defensive tackle from Auburn University.

It was clear from the start that Panther’s Head Coach Matt Rhule wanted to draft Brown.

“Here is a guy that came back for his senior year. He’s a consensus top ten pick,” said Rhule.

With the departure of Gerald McCoy and Vernon Bulter, Brown is expected to be a building block to this Panther defense.

“He might not have the greatest stats in the world but he helps other players make plays,” said General Manager Marty Hurney.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

SEC Schedule

SEC Twitter