Carolina Panthers plan to build upfront with Derrick Brown

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The Carolina Panthers used their first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to select Derrick Brown, a defensive tackle from Auburn University.

It was clear from the start that Panther’s Head Coach Matt Rhule wanted to draft Brown.

“Here is a guy that came back for his senior year. He’s a consensus top ten pick,” said Rhule.

With the departure of Gerald McCoy and Vernon Bulter, Brown is expected to be a building block to this Panther defense.

“He might not have the greatest stats in the world but he helps other players make plays,” said General Manager Marty Hurney.