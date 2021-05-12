Carolina Panthers release 2021 schedule

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTW) — The Carolina Panthers released their 2021 schedule Wednesday night.

Highlights of the schedule include a Week 2 matchup against the New Orleans Saints and matchups against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in weeks 16 and 18. This is the first season the NFL has added a 17th game.

The Panthers’ will have a Week 13 bye.

Read the full schedule below:

Week 1 (Sept. 12) — vs. New York Jets (1 p.m.)

Week 2 (Sept. 19) — vs. New Orleans Saints (1 p.m.)

Week 3 (Sept. 23) — at Houston Texans (8:20 p.m.)

Week 4 (Oct. 3) — at Dallas Cowboys (1 p.m.)

Week 5 (Oct. 10) — vs. Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m.)

Week 6 (Oct. 17) — vs. Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m.)

Week 7 (Oct. 24) — at New York Giants (1 p.m.)

Week 8 (Oct. 31) — at Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m.)

Week 9 (Nov. 7) — vs. New England Patriots (1 p.m.)

Week 10 (Nov. 14) — at Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m.)

Week 11 (Nov. 21) — vs. Washington Football Team (1 p.m.)

Week 12 (Nov. 28) — at Miami Dolphins (1 p.m.)

Week 13 (Dec. 5) — Bye Week

Week 14 (Dec. 12) — vs Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m.)

Week 15 (Dec. 18/19) — at Buffalo Bills (TBD)

Week 16 (Dec. 26) — vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 p.m.)

Week 17 (Jan. 2) — at New Orleans Saints (1 p.m.)

Week 18 (Jan. 9) — at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 p.m.)

Dates and times are subject to change. Tickets can be purchased on the Carolina Panthers website.