Carolina Panthers defensive back, T.J. Green is hopeful to stay in the NFL

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Former Clemson Safety T.J. Green is not taking his time in Charlotte lightly.

In 2016, Green was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in what seemed like a promising future. In his short time there, he racked up 43 tackles, appearing in all regular-season games as rookie.

Green would later be cut by the Colts. Not long after his departure he walked away from his NFL dreams, while battling depression.

“When I was released from the Colts I had to rehab the first five weeks of the season before I got back and signed with Seattle,” said Green. “I was there for a few weeks and I had some things going on in my life that I wanted to stop playing football.”

In 2019 Green was signed to the New Orleans Saints, to only be waived months later.

Eventually he found a new home with the Carolina Panthers, a perfect match for the start of a new era.