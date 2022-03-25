UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Carolina Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith was arrested Friday in South Carolina.

Smith was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun, speeding 16-24 mph over the speed limit and possession of a Schedule I or II narcotic.

Smith was given a cash surety body and must attend his first court appearance on June 14 in Union County.

He is currently in the Union County Detention Center.

The Panthers picked up the Union, S.C. native as a sixth-round choice in the 2021 NFL Draft. Smith played for South Carolina prior to being drafted.

