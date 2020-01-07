Carolina Panthers to hire Baylor’s Matt Rhule as head coach, CBS Sports reports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Panthers will hire Baylor’s Matt Rhule as the replacement for Ron Rivera, CBS Sports reports.
Rhule, 44, was hired at Baylor in 2016 amid a scandal that saw its previous coach fired.
Rhule is the franchise’s fifth head coach and first hired by owner David Tepper.
Rhule helped turn the Baylor program around – from a 1-11 record in his first year to a 11-1 season in 2019.
Before coaching in Waco, Rhule was head coach at Temple from 2013-16 where he had similar success. The Owls recorded a 2-10 season in his first year but had back-to-back 10-win seasons in 2015 and 2016 under Rhule.
He spent one year as assistant offensive line coach for the New York Giants in 2012.
From 2006-11, Rhule coached various positions at Temple.
He played linebacker at Penn State from 1994-97.
Rivera was fired after serving as head coach for the Panthers since 2011.
