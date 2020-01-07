Carolina Panthers to hire Baylor’s Matt Rhule as head coach, CBS Sports reports

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 01: Head coach Matt Rhule of the Baylor Bears looks on during the Allstate Sugar Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 01, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Panthers will hire Baylor’s Matt Rhule as the replacement for Ron Rivera, CBS Sports reports.

Rhule, 44, was hired at Baylor in 2016 amid a scandal that saw its previous coach fired.

Rhule is the franchise’s fifth head coach and first hired by owner David Tepper.

Rhule helped turn the Baylor program around – from a 1-11 record in his first year to a 11-1 season in 2019.

Before coaching in Waco, Rhule was head coach at Temple from 2013-16 where he had similar success. The Owls recorded a 2-10 season in his first year but had back-to-back 10-win seasons in 2015 and 2016 under Rhule.

He spent one year as assistant offensive line coach for the New York Giants in 2012.

From 2006-11, Rhule coached various positions at Temple.

He played linebacker at Penn State from 1994-97.

Rivera was fired after serving as head coach for the Panthers since 2011.

LATEST HEADLINES: